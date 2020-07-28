Organization wants to bring coding to North Heights-area students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Computer coding has been known to help kids build academic and personal skills that will help them in any job. The North Heights Advisory Association (NHAA) said a group of students has been left out of learning those skills.

“The North Heights community is special the youth that live other there are at a bit of disadvantage,” Jerri Glover, Treasurer with the NHAA said.

Glover said they are planning to close a “learning loss gap” between the North Heights Area and the rest of Amarillo.

“We have exactly two teachers in Amarillo Independent School District that can teach coding neither of which teach on the Northside of Amarillo,” Glover explained. “So it’s unfortunate that these kids don’t have access to that it’s possible for them to learn it.”

The NHAA is raising money to develop a virtual program that will give the North Heights students the opportunity to learn to code.

“It’s basically a great big video game they’re learning while they’re playing, but if we can take that and turn it into a learning platform, which is exactly what this does, they can collaborate and they can compete the idea is that will form teams they will solve problems,” Glover said.

Glover said this project also helps build a future for the students and the city.

“That’s the hidden benefit, we’re going to have to hire developers, were going to have to hire coders so it opens up that as well and provides a new job platform here in Amarillo in the technology arena,” Glover said.

Glover said the NHAA’s goal is to raise $150,00 which will help bring on a team of developers to create the program. If you’d like to donate, click here.

