AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representatives from the Texas Association of Sports Officials organization are looking for residents of the Texas Panhandle who are interested in becoming an official in high school football games.

According to a news release from the organization, Texas Panhandle residents who are interested in officiating are encouraged to apply and begin the education as well as the other requirements that are needed for the position.

New members of the Amarillo chapter will have the opportunity to officiate games across the region starting this season after they complete preseason training. The release said new officials will be paired with experienced ones to learn the NCAA football rules as well as officiating mechanics.

“It is a great way to be on the field, get exercise, learn officiating techniques, and work with other officials and outstanding youth in our region,” the release said.

For more information and to apply, individuals are asked to visit the Texas Association of Sports Officials website. For more information about the Amarillo chapter, as well as an upcoming preseason rules clinic, visit the Amarillo chapter’s website.