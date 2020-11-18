Ordinance proposed to give local businesses motivation to ensure safety guidelines are followed in their facilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the Amarillo City Council will meet to discuss an ordinance that would provide additional justification and opportunity for local businesses to exercise enhanced safety measures inside their facilities.

City manager, Jared Miller, stated that the ordinance would declare “a site that fails to meet certain minimum standards designed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 as a public nuisance.”

Additionally, there would be penalties for businesses that do not meet those minimum standards.

Potential violations of those minimum standards would include: customers, patrons, or employees at businesses, inside the facility, not wearing their face covering and are within six feet of somebody else.

Additionally, Environmental Health Officers could give citations due to gatherings of more than ten people inside the facility and failure to use sanitization measures on a regular basis.

“The Texas Health and Safety guidelines do provide those measures, but this makes it very clear that COVID-19 is one of the conditions that we are trying to protect against,” said Miller.

As mentioned, the ordinance has a penalty clause. If necessary, Miller said that a citation can be issued to businesses. That fine is not to exceed $2,000.

Miller explained that if a citation is not issued upon first witnessing a condition that is a violation, the business has the opportunity to make corrections. However, the Environmental Health employee or City employee who witnessed the violation would then revisit in the future, and if they witness the condition has not been corrected then a citation would then be issued.