AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Love is in the air at Opportunity School as it gears up to package and deliver thousands of cookies to community members throughout the area for its annual Valentine’s Cookie Sale.

Local sponsors, “who underwrite the costs of the cookie sales,” and the baking team at United Supermarkets are helping Opportunity School with the cookie sale, according to organizers.

“Our Valentine’s Cookie sale gives the whole community the chance to invest in a young child’s education and in our community’s future,” said Jill Goodrich. “Eighty percent of a child’s brain is wired by the age of three so it’s so very important to invest early! We all can do something to invest in children, and buying Valentine’s Cookies for someone is a way to get involved.”

Organizers noted that those interested can purchase two dozen thumbprint cookies that are packaged in a decorative box and then delivered on Valentine’s Day to their chosen Amarillo or Canyon Opportunity School location for $25. Organizers added that orders must be in by Feb. 9 to ensure that the cookies will be delivered by Feb. 14.

All proceeds made from the cookie sales, according to officials, will go directly to further Opportunity School’s mission of providing underserved area kids with learning resources to aid with success in school.

Click here to order Valentine’s Day cookies from Opportunity School or call 806-373-4245.