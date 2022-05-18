AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from Opportunity School, both Amarillo locations recently received a “Texas Rising Star – 4 Star Quality Rating” which is the highest rating possible given by the state of Texas.

Opportunity School detailed that Texas Rising Star rated and reviewed both the Central and Edwards Campuses based on director qualification, child interaction, program structure and indoor/outdoor environments.

“I am proud of our ratings,” said Lesley Webb, Program Quality Specialist. “Most importantly I am proud that these ratings reflect the high-quality education and care children receive every day at Opportunity School. That’s critical for the children and families we serve.”

According to Opportunity School, this was the first evaluation done for the new Edwards Campus that opened in the fall of 2021.

“We are so proud of the strong history Opportunity School has in providing exceptional early childhood education,” said Webb, “which has been part of the school’s mission of supporting the learning needs of children and families for more than 50 years. This recognition is really a testament to the passion of our teachers. This continues to make us excited for the future!”

In addition, Opportunity School announced that teachers are currently needed to “meet needs in the community through early childhood education.”

Visit the Opportunity School website to learn more about the mission along with employment opportunities.