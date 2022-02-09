AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Opportunity School operates on one mission.

“We provide high quality, early childhood education, primarily for low-income families in Amarillo,” said Jill Goodrich, Executive Director of Opportunity School.

Goodrich said their purpose extends beyond the classroom.

“Caring family support,” she said. “We equip children and families for success in school and in life.”

But, education and learning aren’t limited to just the students at Opportunity School.

“Through monthly meetings and home visits, we try to encourage parents,” she said.

Bringing new meaning to the saying, ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’

“We know for young children, it takes the program, the school, and the parent,” she said. “Working together, we can really create that best learning environment for young children.”

Being a part of that village, means being an extra source of support.

“I love that we can be that place that removes barriers for families to pursue education for themselves, pursue work opportunities, but know they have a safe place for their child,” she said.

