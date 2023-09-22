AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Opportunity School will be hosting its 30th annual LIPS fundraiser on Saturday at Arts in the Sunset. In previous years the event was a lip sync event, but this year live music will be provided by Jamestown Revival.

“You’ll be able to take in the program where we’ve got some wonderful art pieces that the children have designed that will have for sale at the auction. And we also have three amazing travel experiences,” said Executive Director of Opportunity School Jill Goodrich.

Goodrich said that LIPS is the biggest fundraiser for the school, and it helps the school achieve its goal of bettering the learning experience of the younger generation.

“The funds that we raise through LIPS, through our silent auction, all the wonderful sponsors who are under writing the event. It helps us provide scholarships to families,” said Goodrich. “It helps us provide an amazing learning experience for young children in our community, many of whom come from low-income families.”

Goodrich said that 80% of our brain is wired by three years old, so Opportunity School wants to create a strong foundation for children.

“Every day, we work on serving these children and families. And this event really helps us not only celebrate that and have a lot of fun, but also really show the support for these children and families,” said Goodrich.

Doors will open tomorrow at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $40 dollars or purchased at the door for $50.

For more information on the event and to buy tickets, click here.