Opportunity School hopes to better serve low income families through their new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Opportunity School gave us a tour of their new facility where they hope to better service the community.

Opportunity School hopes to better serve low income families through this new location.

They are aiming to open the new location August 17.

They said it will be able to hold more than 100 kids.

“Our board took a look at what was going on in the community and made the decision to expand and so this is the result, this beautiful new building and we will relocate our program on Grand Street to this location and then this location also gives us room to grow,” said Jill Goodrich, Executive Director of Opportunity School.

Opportunity School is a year-round program for kids six weeks to four years old.