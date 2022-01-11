Opportunity School hiring event this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Opportunity School announced it is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Edwards Campus at 406 S. Osage.

Opportunity School said the hiring event will include onsite interviews, tours of the new campus, and the opportunity to meet its leadership team.

“We are so excited to continue to grow as an organization and adding the right people to our team is such an important piece of that,” said Executive Director Jill Goodrich, “our teachers are so important to our mission and make a difference every day, and we are so grateful for them!”

Opportunity School said it is currently hiring for assistant and lead teachers in both infant/toddler and Pre-School classrooms. Benefits include competitive pay, 15 days paid time off, retirement and health benefits, and free childcare.

Those wanting to apply are encouraged to bring their resume to the event. Those who cannot attend the event but want to apply can do so at opportunityschool.com or on indeed.com.

Opportunity School said it provides year-round, full-day preschool and early childhood education to children ages birth to five from low-income families.