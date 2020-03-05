Opportunity School breaks ground on new building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Opportunity School broke ground on a new building in northeast Amarillo today.

The Opportunity School will now be able to serve more children and families with the new location at Southeast 4th and Osage.

Board President Martha Del Toro said they are excited to continue their strong tradition of excellence.

They’re in the home stretch of fundraising with just $500,000 left to go.

The new campus will feature the school building, playgrounds for infant and toddlers, a multi-age playground, and a large pre- k playground, plus a children’s garden area.

More from MyHighPlains.com: