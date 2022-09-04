AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Opportunity School (OS) announced that this year’s “Jazzin” UP LIPS” event will start around 6 p.m. on October 6 at Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.
According to a press release, this year’s event will feature a speakeasy theme with heavy appetizers, signature cocktails, and dessert. Marlin Mackay who is a former OS student, along with his jazz ensemble from Kentucky will be performing live and lip-syncing throughout the event.
Table sponsor opportunities for this event include:
Velvet Rope Sponsor: $15,000 (One- taken)– Opportunity schools credits Franks Repair Plumbing.
VIP Sponsor: $10,000 (Two available)– Opportunity Schools said this can provide tuition and support for two children at Opportunity School.
- Prominent signage at the event
- Reserved seating for 16 (if requested)
- Two bottles of wine
- Two drink tickets for each guest
Platinum Record Sponsor: $7500 ( Five available)– OS states that this aims to provide tuition support for one child and teaching supplies and educational materials for one classroom at Opportunity School.
- Recognition on all printed materials
- Logo included in event presentation
- Reserved seating for 8 (if requested)
- Two bottles of wine per table
- Two drink tickets for each guest
All that Jazz Sponsor: $5000 (10 available)– Provides tuition support for one child.
- Logo included in event presentation
- Reserved seating for 8 (if requested)
- Two bottles of wine per table
- Two drink tickets per guest
Solid Gold Sponsor: $2500- OS said this can provide supplies for one Opportunity School classroom for three months.
- Open cocktail tables ( standing only)
- Logo Included in the program
- Signage on cocktail tables
- Two drink tickets for up to eight guest
Silver Screen Sponsor: $1000– OS said this sponsor can provide supplies for one Opportunity School classroom for one month.
- Open cocktail tables (standing only)
- Signage on cocktail tables
- Two drink tickets for up to eight guest
OS officials said table sponsors can be purchased, here.
For Patron Couple, individuals and general admissions reservations can be purchased, here.