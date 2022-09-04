AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Opportunity School (OS) announced that this year’s “Jazzin” UP LIPS” event will start around 6 p.m. on October 6 at Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

According to a press release, this year’s event will feature a speakeasy theme with heavy appetizers, signature cocktails, and dessert. Marlin Mackay who is a former OS student, along with his jazz ensemble from Kentucky will be performing live and lip-syncing throughout the event.

Table sponsor opportunities for this event include:

Velvet Rope Sponsor: $15,000 (One- taken)– Opportunity schools credits Franks Repair Plumbing.

VIP Sponsor: $10,000 (Two available)– Opportunity Schools said this can provide tuition and support for two children at Opportunity School.

Prominent signage at the event

Reserved seating for 16 (if requested)

Two bottles of wine

Two drink tickets for each guest

Platinum Record Sponsor: $7500 ( Five available)– OS states that this aims to provide tuition support for one child and teaching supplies and educational materials for one classroom at Opportunity School.

Recognition on all printed materials

Logo included in event presentation

Reserved seating for 8 (if requested)

Two bottles of wine per table

Two drink tickets for each guest

All that Jazz Sponsor: $5000 (10 available)– Provides tuition support for one child.

Logo included in event presentation

Reserved seating for 8 (if requested)

Two bottles of wine per table

Two drink tickets per guest

Solid Gold Sponsor: $2500- OS said this can provide supplies for one Opportunity School classroom for three months.

Open cocktail tables ( standing only )

) Logo Included in the program

Signage on cocktail tables

Two drink tickets for up to eight guest

Silver Screen Sponsor: $1000– OS said this sponsor can provide supplies for one Opportunity School classroom for one month.

Open cocktail tables ( standing only )

) Signage on cocktail tables

Two drink tickets for up to eight guest

OS officials said table sponsors can be purchased, here.

For Patron Couple, individuals and general admissions reservations can be purchased, here.