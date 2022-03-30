AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Potter County families with young children are being asked for their input in a community survey by Operation First Five, meant to gather parents’ perspectives on raising young children from birth to age five and gauge their general child development knowledge.

Operation First Five announced the survey on Tuesday and noted that it is aiming to collect at least 800 responses from parents with young children in Potter County. The survey was scheduled to launch during the Week of the Young Child, April 2 through April 8, by the organization and its chief investigators Betty Coneway, Ph.D., and Traci Fredman, Ph.D., of West Texas A&M University.

Operation First Five described itself as a coalition of early childhood development and education partners, focused on tackling “tough issues” facing children from birth to five years old and their families.

“Parents have the greatest influence in the health, wellbeing and overall learning and development of young children,” according to Dr. Coneway, “Operation First Five is using this survey to gather information to help parents in Potter County and the agencies serving children and families, to do their very best.”

80% of a child’s brain is wired by the time they reach the age of three years, according to Operation First Five, which the organization said illustrates how important the early years of childhood are. Everything from social and emotional, language, early literacy, and overall health for a child is influenced during those early years. The survey is meant to keep that in mind, said the organization, and help community agencies use the gathered information to better support families.

“The survey results will provide parents, caregivers, childcare centers, early intervention and therapy agencies, with the knowledge to give the children the best start possible,” said Dr. Fredman, “This survey will help us see where there are information gaps in our community and how to better inform parents of their vital role in being their child’s most important teacher.”