One women dead after hit and run in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that Aye Mya, age 56, of Amarillo, is dead after a hit and run six miles north of Bushland.

According to Texas DPS, on July 11, at around 11:40 p.m., a vehicle was traveling north on Ranch to Market (RM) 1061 when Mya entered the roadway from the north barrow ditch and was hit by the vehicle.

DPS said the vehicle failed to stop and Mya died at the scene.

DPS said a witness reported seeing a large truck leave the area going northbound, but was not able identify the make, model, or color of the vehicle.

Texas DPS asks anyone, including auto body shop owners/employees, that have information on the fatal crash or was in the area at the time to contact the DPS office at 806-468-1394.

The crash is under investigation.