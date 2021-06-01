One woman has died after drive-by shooting, incident being investigated as homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports the victim in a drive-by shooting has died and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to APD, Chloe Vivens, age 18, died from her injuries on May 31 after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, May 30.

At 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of S Florida where APD said the woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle parked in a driveway. Police said she was taken to the hospital with life- threatening injuries.

Officers said that several shell casing were found in the street and a house was found with bullet holes in the front.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please contact the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or submit a tip with Crimestoppers at 374-4400. You can also go to the Crimestoppers website at amapolice.org or download the P3 app to submit a tip.