One woman dead in Randall County murder

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said that it responded to a distress call on Nov. 1 from Old Ranch Road, that a woman had been shot.

Wynona Karolyn Foss, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene and the death has been reported as a homicide by investigators.

Investigators from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Unit, and Texas Rangers responded.

Investigators say that a juvenile suspect is currently in custody.

This investigation is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

More from MyHighPlains.com: