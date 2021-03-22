Severe Weather Tools

One woman dead after fatal crash in Crane County

by: KAMR/KCIT

Texas Department of Public Safety_752909937171644728

Via Texas Deprtment of Public Safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DPS reports a woman from Amarillo died after a fatal crash in Crane County.

According to DPS, the first vehicle driven by Stephanie V. Tijerina, of Amarillo, was travelling north on U.S. 385, and the second vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 385.

DPS said Tijerina failed to drive in a single lane and collided with the second vehicle.

DPS said she was pronounced dead on scene.

According to DPS the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

