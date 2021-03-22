One woman dead after fatal crash in Crane County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DPS reports a woman from Amarillo died after a fatal crash in Crane County.
According to DPS, the first vehicle driven by Stephanie V. Tijerina, of Amarillo, was travelling north on U.S. 385, and the second vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 385.
DPS said Tijerina failed to drive in a single lane and collided with the second vehicle.
DPS said she was pronounced dead on scene.
According to DPS the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Pandemic ‘laid bare shortcoming’ in infrastructure
- TxDOT pushing new safety initiative for drivers, pedestrians
- AstraZeneca: U.S. trial data shows vaccine safe and effective for all adults
- Dumas community raising funds for police officer diagnosed with cancer
- Watch Live: Police responding to active shooting in Colorado