One person sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to death from 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to a death from 2019.

In November 2019, 39-year-old, Frankie Cannon, of Wellington, was found dead in Collingsworth County.

19-year-old, Dacota Segura was sentenced for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Segura was one of four people indicted last year in connection to Cannon’s death.