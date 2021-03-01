One person sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to death from 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to a death from 2019.
In November 2019, 39-year-old, Frankie Cannon, of Wellington, was found dead in Collingsworth County.
19-year-old, Dacota Segura was sentenced for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Segura was one of four people indicted last year in connection to Cannon’s death.
