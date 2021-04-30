One person hit, pinned under vehicle on Polk Street

via KAMR/KCIT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Emergency services are responding to the incident at southwest 36th and Polk Street after one person was hit by, and pinned under, a vehicle.

According to station crew on the scene, the person has been taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or proceed with caution while first responders handle the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

