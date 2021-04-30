AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Emergency services are responding to the incident at southwest 36th and Polk Street after one person was hit by, and pinned under, a vehicle.
According to station crew on the scene, the person has been taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area or proceed with caution while first responders handle the situation.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Discovery Center is Celebrating National Star Wars Day
- Partygoers confronted suspected East Side shooter with “club” like weapons before murder, police say
- 69% of US voters cast ballots early or by mail: Census Bureau
- EXCLUSIVE: County judge to mobilize crews, won’t wait for feds to fix levees breached for border wall, source says
- One person hit, pinned under vehicle on Polk Street