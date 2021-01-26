One person dies after late night hit-and-run in north Amarillo, police searching for suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released that yesterday at around 11:17 p.m., a man died in a hit-and-run on the 1400 block of east Amarillo Blvd.

The APD said that an officer found Phillip James Messler, 43, of Pampa, laying on the roadway in the 1400 block of east Amarillo Blvd.

Before the officer could contact Messler, the release said he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on the road. The vehicle left the scene of the accident, and Phillip Messler was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Judge Robert Taylor was notified and ordered an autopsy. The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

APD said the vehicle involved is a dark colored SUV with damage to the front end.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or an the Amarillo Crimes Stoppers P3 mobile app.