AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday evening at 7:45 PM, the Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 900 block of Bowie Street with reports of a person trapped inside. The first arriving unit found a single-story residence with the front room fully involved in fire.

Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and knocked down the main body of fire. Fire crews then found the person dead in the living room.

After completely searching the home and continuing extinguishing operations, the fire was called under control at 8:09 PM.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the occupant of the home reportedly called 911 and hung up. An Amarillo Police Officer drove over to the house and discovered it was on fire. The officer quickly alerted dispatch to send the Amarillo Fire Department.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and has ruled this fire “undetermined” and likely accidental.