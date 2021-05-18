One person detained after APD Officers called to a possible assault in the 1900 block of Currie Lane

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was detained after officers were called out to the 1900 block of Currie Lane on a possible assault.
According to APD, at 2:42 p.m., officers were called to a house in the 1900 block of Currie Lane on a possible assault.
APD said officers were told that the suspect entered the house and assaulted the victim. The caller told officers that the suspect was armed with a gun and had fired shots inside of the house.
APD said no injuries were reported and the victim was able to get out of the house.
After a short stand-off the suspect exited the house and was detained said APD.
The investigation is ongoing.
