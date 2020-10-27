One person dead in apartment fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reports that yesterday, Oct. 26, firefighters responded to a blaze at Wellington Manor Apartments.

Crews arrived at around 4:26 p.m., says AFD, and found smoke coming from an apartment. Upon entering the apartment, they found a kitchen fire.

One person was found and removed through a bedroom window, says AFRD, and transported to Northwest Texas Healthcare. The person later died at the hospital.

AFD reports that the fire was under control by around 4:40 p.m. The cause is being credited as, ‘Accidental Cooking’ by the Fire Marshall’s office.

