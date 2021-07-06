One person dead after crash involving motorcycle and bicycle

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and bicycle, July 3.

According to DPS, the rider of the motorcycle was going east, uphill on Patrick Pass. The cyclist was going west on Patrick Pass. DPS said the rider of the motorcycle failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic and made a left turn onto Sharman Loop in front of the cyclist.

DPS said the cyclist crashed into the motorcycle and both riders were ejected and landed on the roadway.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died from those injuries. He was not wearing a helmet said DPS.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. DPS said the cyclist was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.