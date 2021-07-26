One person arrested in Randall County after SWAT situation near McCormick and Blanton Street

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after a SWAT situation near McCormick and Blanton Street Sunday, July 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in the area of McCormick and Blanton Street on July 25 at about 7:50 p.m.

The RCSO said a gun was reportedly used, and after assessing the situation patrol Deputies requested assistance from the Randall County SWAT Team.

At around 10:40 p.m., the RCSO said the situation was resolved as the suspect was taken into custody by Randall County SWAT.

The RCSO said the suspect was then booked into the Randall County Jail for aggravated assault with a Deadly Weapon and no one was injured during the incident.