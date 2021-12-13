One person arrested in Dalhart after chase involving multiple agencies

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Police Department reports that one person was arrested after a chase that began in Oklahoma and ended in Dalhart.

According to DPD, a vehicle chase that started in Oklahoma made its way to Dalhart. The suspect drove down Denver and crashed their vehicle in the 200 block of Yucca and then ran from their vehicle.

Dalhart Police said that as a precaution, schools and hospitals were placed on lockdown.

The suspect was arrested a short while later without incident and was found to have felony warrants out of Michigan said police.