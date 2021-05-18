One person arrested after woman is found dead in a residence in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person was arrested after a woman was found dead in a residence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a call stating that someone had killed his mother.

Deputies went to the locations and called for officers as well. Deputies entered the residence and found a dead woman said the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office continues saying a family member was sought for questioning, and Hereford Police assisted in the search for the family member. The family member was taken into custody and questioned about the death along with other people involved.

The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the family member was arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Family Member and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.