One of the first legal hemp plants in Texas

J&L plants received a license to produce hemp from the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Program on March 31st, 2020. We spoke with Hemp Farmer Tanner Irwin at J&L plants about the opportunity to grow Hemp here on the high plains and how much he intends to grow in the near future.

“Right now, we’ve got about 12,000 square feet that we’re using in our greenhouse. Our main thing right now is keeping compliant. The Texas Department of Agriculture has some regulations on what we need…need to do. The main thing is to stay under .3 THC” says Irwin. Irwin goes onto say their goal is to maximize the amount of CBD in the plant instead of THC as THC has a limit according to the state. Irwin also went on to explain the difference between both.

“A cannabinoid that’s found in the cannabis plant….T-H-C is what most people associate with cannabis, that’s the part that gets you high. C-B-D is another cannabinoid that is found in the cannabis plant and there’s a lot of claims on different health benefits that it could cause. The only clinically proven benefit is it does work on epilepsy” says Irwin. He’s also hopeful that more benefits will be revealed as we begin to explore deeper into the plant and once they’re able to reach the consumable aspect of this plant as well.

Irwin says they’re still working on the genetics of the plant to ensure their farmer’s none of the plants grow high in THC because if they do, they are required by law to destroy the said plant. After this phase, Irwin is confident they’ll be able to tackle the consumable aspect of Hemp.

“The goal with CBD is to make it into a consumable so people can consume it. It’s actually going to be legal to sell smoke-able hemp so there’s not going to be any vapes, or pre-rolled joints or anything like that. As a consumer, you can buy raw agriculture hemp but it’s not deemed for human consumption” says Irwin.

This process is just now getting underway but you can check their website for updated details regarding their plans at https://www.jlplants.com/.

