One man shot, two arrested in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Oct. 13, in Clovis, as reported by the police department.

At around 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers say they answered a report of gunfire. While interviewing the caller, a man who had been shot multiple times approached the officers after pulling up nearby in a car.

Officers say the victim was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center before being transferred to a Lubbock hospital, and that he was able to describe both who had shot him and the weapon used.

Detectives of the Clovis Police Department took over the investigation and went to the reported crime scene, the area of 10th and Pile streets. In that area, officers say they found and identified one of the suspects; Keith Cordova, 22. Cordova was arrested a little before 2 p.m. on Oct. 13., without incident.

Franciso Bustamente, 24, was found by officers in the attic of the apartment Cordova had been seen leaving. A search warrant was executed in the apartment, and a firearm matching the victim’s description was found.

According to officers, Cordova was arrested for Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm. Bustamente was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Concealing Identity. Both were taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

This investigation is still ongoing.

More from MyHighPlains.com: