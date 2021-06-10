One man injured in early morning wreck involving 2 vehicles in Hartley County

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man was injured in an early morning wreck when a semi collided with another semi loaded with cattle.
According to the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office, a semi loaded with cattle pulled onto US Hwy 54, and another semi headed west on US Hwy 54 collided with the trailer splitting it in half.
The sheriff’s office said the highway was closed for several hours.
