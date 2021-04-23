One man indicted by a grand jury for transportation of child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man in Amarillo has been indicted by a grand jury for transportation of child pornography.
Roy Rhyne faces one count for allegedly transporting child pornography through the internet.
If convicted Rhyne will have to forfeit over a cellphone allegedly used for the offense.
