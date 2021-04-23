One man indicted by a grand jury for transportation of child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man in Amarillo has been indicted by a grand jury for transportation of child pornography.

Roy Rhyne faces one count for allegedly transporting child pornography through the internet.

If convicted Rhyne will have to forfeit over a cellphone allegedly used for the offense.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss