APD: Man shot inside SW Amarillo home; police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home Amarillo Police said in a report.

APD said, on September 13, at 4:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Canode Dr. on a person having been shot.

Amarillo Police said officers had found a 24 year-old man with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the home.

According to officers, the man said that three people had entered his home and demanded money and his phone then shot him.

He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries said police.

The case is currently under investigation by the Detective Division of the Amarillo Police Department, and APD said if anyone has information on this crime to please call Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.