One man dies, vehicle flees scene after crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reported that 36 year old Dallas Blake McBeth was found dead on Eastern Street last night, after being struck and killed while riding a bicycle.

The APD reported that the area of impact was located in the 700 block of south Eastern Street. Said the report, “McBeth had been riding a bicycle north bound in the 700 block of south Eastern when he was struck from the rear by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.”

Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor responded to the scene and was noted as having ordered an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.