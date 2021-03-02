One man dies by suicide after car chase through multiple counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports one man died after a car case through multiple counties on March 1.

According to DPS, a Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on US 287.

As the Trooper approached the vehicle, the driver fled traveling east leading Troopers through Donley, Hall, and Childress Counties said DPS.

DPS said a Childress County Deputy was able to stop the vehicle, and as officers approached, the man took his own life and died at the scene.

DPS said Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.