One man dead, family member arrested after Saturday night shooting in Pampa

Investigation Leads To Homicide Arrest Last night, Saturday June 19, at approximately 9:52 pm, Pampa Police Dispatch received a 911 call from the 1300 block of Russell Street in reference to a subject being shot. Initial information given to Pampa PD, was that the victim accidentally shot himself. The victim, Hugo Mendoza (age 29) of Pampa, was taken to the Pampa Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Connie Ogle. An autopsy was ordered. Persons who were on scene of the incident were interviewed. After further investigation by the Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined the victim was actually shot by Alan Abisaie Arambula (age 25), victims cousin, also of Pampa. Arambula was placed under arrest and transported to the Gray County Jail where he was charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide. This case is still under investigation.