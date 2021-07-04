One man dead, one arrested after Saturday night homicide in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police were dispatched to a 911 call in 2600 block of Sanborn Drive at 11:00 p.m. last night. APD said when officers arrived, they found Robert Barrientez, 33, laying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Barrientez was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. According to APD, Homicide Detectives detained and interviewed Brujillio Barrientez, 29. He was arrested for Murder and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
