One man dead in Wednesday morning shooting in 1100 block of Trigg Street

Local News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are releasing details on a Wednesday morning shooting in the 1100 block of Trigg Street which left one man dead.

According to a news release, officers at the department were called to a medical call in the 1100 block of Trigg Street at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday. When officers responded, they were told that a man inside of the residence had possibly been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the release, the man, who was not identified by the department, died at the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department’s homicide unit continues to investigate the incident.

