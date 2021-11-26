One man dead after wreck in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one man has died after a single-vehicle wreck on Nov. 25, in Oldham County.

According to DPS, at around 10 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on I-40, west of Adrian, went into the median, hit a delineator pole, and entered a crossover. DPS said then said the driver overcorrected to the right and lost control of the vehicle then skid across the eastbound lanes and entered the south ditch where it rolled over and ejected the driver.

DPS said the driver, Nicholas Smith, 23, of Logan, New Mexico was taken to a hospital by helicopter where he died from his injuries. A 19-year-old passenger was injured and taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries where they are in stable condition.

DPS said seatbelts were not worn and the crash is still under investigation.