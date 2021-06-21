One man dead after crash on State Highway (SH) 15

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jose Rosales, 38, of Perryton has died after a crash on State Highway (SH) 15, six miles west of Booker, at around 7:10 p.m. on June 19, according to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

Rosales was driving his 2008 Nissan Altima eastbound on SH 15 traveling behind a 2013 Peterbilt Truck/tractor driven by Jacob Neufeld, 24, when officials say Rosales’ vehicle failed to control speed and crashed into the back of Neufeld’s trailer causing extreme damage to the Nissan Altima.

The department stated that Rosales was transported by ambulance to Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton and then transported to the University Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died from his injuries caused by the crash.

Neufeld was not injured in the crash, according to the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers who are currently investigating the incident.

According to the department “the crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings,” while a preliminary crash report will be available for purchase in 10 days at https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm.



