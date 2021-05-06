One man dead after crash on South Georgia Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

According to APD, officers were called out to the 6800 block of south Georgia Street on a crash involving a motorcycle and car at around 5 p.m., May 6.

APD said Gregory Luke Galyon, age 23, was northbound on Georgia Street performing a wheelie, and lost control of the motorcycle causing him to be thrown into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound vehicle.

APD said Galyon was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not inured said APD

The Potter County Justice of the Peace was notified.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.