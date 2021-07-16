Man convicted for ‘Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two convictions for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance” was obtained by the Randall County District Attorney’s Office against Christian King on Thursday, July 15, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The office said that the convictions resulted from a fight that occurred at a motel near I-27 and Georgia Street and the jury hearing evidence that Mr. King had been convicted of 2 felonies and he was a member of a white supremacist street gang, Aryan Circle. The jury returning a verdict for 30 year sentences for each conviction, the office stated.

According to the district’s office, Mr. King will not be eligible for parole until he has served 15 years of his 30 year sentence because the jury found that King “used or exhibited a deadly weapon during commission of the aggravated assault charge.”