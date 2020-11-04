One man arrested for Randall County homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports 22 year-old Christian Joel Deleon is in custody following a warrant for murder issued on Oct.27

On Oct. 22 the Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports they were contacted by detectives of the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit regarding a possible homicide occurring in rural Randall County.

The RCSO continues, information was obtained that had led APD Detectives to the eastern part of Randall County near FM 1258.

The RCSO reports, a man’s body was found and Randall County Justice of the Peace Byrd was notified.

An autopsy was ordered and conducted on Oct. 23, in Lubbock.

According the RCSO, the victim, Jonathan Mullins, had previously been reported as missing through the Amarillo Police Department.

The RCSO says, this investigation is still ongoing.

The Randall County Sherrif’s Office says, anyone with information is asked to their office at 806-468-5800.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

