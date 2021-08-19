One man arrested for 14 counts in connection to human trafficking in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has been arrested for 14 counts in connection to human trafficking after a deputy made a traffic stop and found 15 undocumented migrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy made a traffic stop on FM 1319 between Borger and Sanford.

The deputy said they found 15 undocumented migrants who were in the United States illegally compacted in the vehicle. The people accounted for included a child and all were hungry and without adequate water after the stop was made.

The sheriff’s office said that after investigating further they found that the driver was trafficking the individuals around the country to different locations for separate reasons.

The driver was charged with 13 counts of Trafficking of Persons ( 2nd Degree Felony) and one count of Trafficking of Child (1st Degree Felony). These are State Charges.

The 14 trafficked immigrants were transported to the Hutchinson County Annex where they were provided food and water then taken to a bus station and released said the sheriff’s office.