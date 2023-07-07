DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dumas Police Department narcotics officers, detectives, and patrol officers, assisted by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant Friday in Dumas.

At approximately 8:00 am, a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Beard Avenue, as a result of an investigation by Dumas Police narcotics officers. DPD tactical officers and Moore County Sheriff’s Office tactical officers entered and secured the property, detaining one individual named in the warrant, according to DPD.

40-year-old Joel De Luna was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 or 1B, a Felony of the 1st Degree, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class “A” Misdemeanor, and De Luna was booked into the Moore County Jail on the above charges.

According to Dumas Police, more than $5,000 in illicit funds was seized, along with approximately 82.4 grams of Fentanyl in pill form, and approximately 82.9 grams of Methamphetamine, with a combined street value of over $25,000.

DPD added that any information regarding the possession, distribution, or sale of narcotics should immediately be reported to Dumas Police Department.