One man arrested after deputies conduct search warrant in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, (KAMR/KCIT) — One man was arrested after deputies conducted a search warrant in Potter County.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found cocaine, MDMA, and meth during their search, Thursday, in the 1400 block of Northwest 10th.

The PCSO said they also found two firearms in the home.

Delmond Ray Carruthers was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on federal charges.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is still ongoing.