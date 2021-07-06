One man arrested after APD officers investigate multiple burglaries in the area of Civic Circle and Wolflin Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one man has been arrested after APD officers investigated multiple business burglaries in the area of Civic Circle and Wolflin Ave.

According to APD in the early morning hours of July 5, APD officers were investigating multiple business burglaries in the area of Civic Circle and Wolflin Ave.

APD said at around 4 a.m., during the investigation, an alarm call came in from a business in the 2900 block of I-40 West.

Officers responded to the location and found Christopher Michael Hernandez, a 26-year-old male, inside. said APD.

According to Amarillo Police, Hernandez ran from police but was apprehended shortly after.

APD said Hernandez was in possession of money taken from the business. He was arrested for Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest/Detention with Previous Convictions and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The investigation into the other burglaries is ongoing.