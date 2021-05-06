One man arrested for possession of a stolen gun, APD reports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR.KCIT) — On May 6 at 12:06 a.m., Darien Michael Maes, 19, was arrested for possession of a gun reported stolen from an auto burglary on March 25, according to APD.

According to APD, an officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 6300 block of Fulton Drive. The caller had stated that a maroon Ford Explorer was driving in the area with no lights.

The officer located the vehicle in the 3800 block of Danbury Drive where he stopped the driver and according to APD, the officer saw the driver reach for the passenger seat as he approached the vehicle. The officer could see a handgun in the car while he was talking to Mr. Maes.

With consent from Maes, the officer searched the vehicle where he located a gun that was linked to an auto burglary on March 25, said APD.

The Department said that Maes was placed under arrest for Theft of a Firearm and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The APD said that they want to thank the caller for noticing and reporting the suspicious car and without the report, the stolen gun would still be on the streets.

The APD stated that they remind everyone not to leave weapons, wallets, purses, phones, or anything else of value in your vehicle while unattended.



