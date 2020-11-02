One killed in I-40 crash in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man was pronounced dead on site, Sarabjit Singh of California, after a crash on I-40 and around 10 miles west of Adrian.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mohit Kumar was parked off of the roadway at a rest area in a semi-trailer. Singh’s vehicle, also a semi-trailer, veered off the road and crashed into Kumar at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
TxDOT says that the crash is still under investigation. This story will be updated as more information is released.
