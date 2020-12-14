One killed in crash north of Amarillo

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that one Amarillo man, Baudelio Rodriguez, Jr., 43, has died after a crash north of the city.
According to DPS, on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Rodriguez was northbound on US-87 and approaching a curve in the roadway. The car is reported to have crossed the median of the road, where it crashed into the guardrail before rolling multiple times.
DPS said that Rodriguez died on the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers. This story will be updated as more information is released.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Cleveland Indians to drop team name, President Trump says ‘not good news’
- Why virtual learning is better for some students than others
- How one school became a ‘COVID-19 Safety Zone’ through innovative testing
- National organization repurposes summer camps, combating ‘summer slide’ in reading and math
- Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit