One dead after crash, vehicle fire south of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person, 23 year-old Joseph Talamantez, has died after a June 5 crash on FM 1541, south of Amarillo.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), at around 10:45 p.m. Talamantez was driving southbound on FM 1541 behind a 2003 Peterbilt Truck Tractor. DPS said that he, “failed to control speed and struck the back right end” of the Peterbilt.
Talamantez’s vehicle rolled over to its right side, said DPS, and caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a Randall County Justice of the Peace. The Peterbilt’s driver was reported as not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
