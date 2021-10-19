One injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hereford Police Department released information about a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

According to a post by the Hereford Police Department on its Facebook page, officers from the department, along with officials from Hereford EMS, responded to the 900 block of South Lee at approximately 2:41 p.m. Monday on a report of an injured woman.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old female who appeared to have suffered a “single gunshot wound to her upper torso,” the post read. Because of her injuries, she was then flown to the Northwest Texas Hospital.

The release states that the incident remains under investigation.